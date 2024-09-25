XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 4,710 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,924,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 278,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.97.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.16). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $72,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $180,076.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,089 shares in the company, valued at $919,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $72,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,762 shares of company stock valued at $375,211. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

