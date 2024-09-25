XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 82,653 Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Riskified by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Riskified by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 2,563,384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 199.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 1,753,260 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 17.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSKD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

