XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $9,715,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 81,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 153,339 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 325.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

