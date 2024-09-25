Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.68. 133,770 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.80.

About Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

