Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.