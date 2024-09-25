Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFE. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of PFE opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

