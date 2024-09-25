Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $21.57

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.23. Zai Lab shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 64,388 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.46 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $122,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,911,786.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 7,013 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $122,587.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,910 shares in the company, valued at $18,911,786.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $180,076.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,762 shares of company stock valued at $375,211. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Zai Lab by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 64.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

