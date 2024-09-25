Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as low as C$0.95. Zentek shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 31,931 shares changing hands.

Zentek Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

