Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,718,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.