Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

