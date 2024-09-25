ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $23.07

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $22.25. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 370,071 shares changing hands.
ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
