Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 220,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,816,386 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.74. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $167.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.