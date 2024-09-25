Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires Shares of 539,471 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 539,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.12% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

