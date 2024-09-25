Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 681.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 442,883 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises about 0.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.77% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $104,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.39 and a twelve month high of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

