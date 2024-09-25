Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,799 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,815,000 after buying an additional 337,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,480,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $327.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.12.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

