Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.18% of CRH worth $92,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,120,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,782,000 after purchasing an additional 91,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,172 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 3,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $93.07.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.