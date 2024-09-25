Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,897 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $267,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after buying an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after acquiring an additional 497,079 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $924.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $894.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,308,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,062,687,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

