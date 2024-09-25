Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $61,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.4% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 59.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 670,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,996,000 after acquiring an additional 531,597 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 178,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

