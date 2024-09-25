Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $122.90 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,619 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $122,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,495,000 after buying an additional 348,528 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,861,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,764,000 after buying an additional 301,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,218,000 after buying an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.