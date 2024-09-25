Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $47.85 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,018 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 218,046 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $47,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.71.

FANG stock opened at $185.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

