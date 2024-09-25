Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $60.28 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,684 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.16% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $60,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PEG opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.46.

View Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.