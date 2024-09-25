Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $69.55 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $69,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. Argus decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.93.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

