Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $77.69 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $77,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $438.69 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $444.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.