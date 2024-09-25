Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $20.78 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 590,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,777,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,558 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $808,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 143,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,208,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after acquiring an additional 163,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

