Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $42.54 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 464,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

