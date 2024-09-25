Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $43.85 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 451,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,850,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,832,000 after buying an additional 87,457 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $6,288,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

MS opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,146,293.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $4,261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,146,293.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,759,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

