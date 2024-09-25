Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 271 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $138,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $665.29 and a 200 day moving average of $642.66. The firm has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $722.44.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

