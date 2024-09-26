10,296 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 966,860 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,731,000 after buying an additional 2,105,436 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 828,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

