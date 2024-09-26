104,000 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Purchased by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000. Construction Partners accounts for approximately 2.0% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 55.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Construction Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Construction Partners stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $76.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $1,574,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

