1,070 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $577.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $583.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.14 and a 200-day moving average of $491.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.