11,551 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

