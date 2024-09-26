12,295 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after acquiring an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $261.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $263.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.