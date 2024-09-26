138,652 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 138,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 585,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 75,165 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $735,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.