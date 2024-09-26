13,875 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GeneDx by 8,096.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WGS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

GeneDx Trading Down 5.7 %

WGS opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $962.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,868 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.