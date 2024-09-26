140,019 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,554,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,781,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 179.4% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 44,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $425.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.07. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

