15,070 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 617,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

