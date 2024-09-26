15,077 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $166.22 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $132.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

