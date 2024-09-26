15,742 Shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $97,110.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $97,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,519.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,700 shares of company stock worth $212,745. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 3.4 %

SHEN opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 68.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 million. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

