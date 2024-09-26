16,398 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,975,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after buying an additional 64,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,201,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

