180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the August 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ATNF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. 180 Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

