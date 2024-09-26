1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

