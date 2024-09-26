1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,342 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

