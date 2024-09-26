1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 621 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.25 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.