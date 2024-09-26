1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 133.08%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.