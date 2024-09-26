1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.42 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $348.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

