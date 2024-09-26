1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 327,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 841,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

O stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

