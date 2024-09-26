1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.87 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $63,758,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,079 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

CenterPoint Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

