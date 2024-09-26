1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.83.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock worth $1,383,031. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

