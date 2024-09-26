1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.03 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

