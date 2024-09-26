1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 565.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

ATO stock opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

